Police Ask Protest Leaders To Provide Their Names, Contact Details

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged organisers of the August 1 planned protest to submit their details to their respective state commissioners.

Egbetokun spoke in Abuja on Friday at a press conference while reacting to the planned nationwide protest against the rising cost of living in the country.

According to him, providing the information will enable the force to deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety.

“To facilitate an incident-free protest, they (organisers of protest) should please provide the following information: one, proposed protest route and assembly point; two, expected duration of protest; three, names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers; four, measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers of possible isolation of potential troublemakers.

“Designate specific routes and areas for the protest to avoid conflicts with other events or activities; establish clear communication channels with protest leaders to address any concerns or issues that may arise; minimise the risk of violence, property damage, or other criminal activity.

“We encourage all protesters to cooperate with the police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly to guarantee a safe and successful exercise of their rights.

“We are committed to working with all Nigerians to promote peaceful expression and maintain public order,” Egbetokun said.

He had earlier revealed that the police have credible intelligence that foreign mercenaries are involved in the planned protest.