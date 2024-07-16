Police Confirm Arrest Of Cryptocurrency Billionaire BLord On Fraud Charges

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Linus Williams, also known as BLord, a cryptocurrency billionaire.

Blord was detained in Abuja on Tuesday, July 16, on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Confirming his arrest in a statement posted on the X platform, the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said,

“The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against Blord Group, Blord Real Estate Ltd, Blord Jetpaye Limited, and Billpoint Technology.

“These offences include allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

He pledged that the police will thoroughly investigate the situation.

“We will do due diligence in our investigation. Our cyberspace must be safe and secure by all means. We are committed to achieving that.”

He denied that the petition that resulted to Blord’s detention was based on a petition from Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

