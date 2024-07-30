Police Crack Down On Bandits In Benue, Six Killed

Building on the success of Operation Zenda JTF in neutralizing six suspected bandits, the Benue State Police Command has renewed its pledge to tackle crime and criminality across the state.

SP. Catherine Anene, Spokesperson for the Benue Police Command, made this statement on Monday.

She stated that after receiving intelligence about a bandit camp in Mbavuur Ward, Logo Local Government Area, a detachment from Operation Zenda JTF attacked the camp on July 27, 2024, and engaged the militia group in a gun battle.

”During the operation, six (6) bandits were neutralised while others escaped.

“Corpses were recovered and deposited at NKST Ugba morgue while fleeing suspects are still being trailed.

“Items recovered from the scene include; one (1) AK-47 rifle and two (2) locally fabricated short guns loaded with ammunition.”

SP. Anene further stated that the police tracked down and detained Tersoo Dabo, a 22-year-old guy accused of involvement in robberies along the Makurdi-Lafia road.

READ MORE: Kebbi: Gunmen Strike Customs Base, Kill One Officer, Kidnap Another

She claimed the suspect admitted to being a member of a seven-man group working along the highway.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Martin Akunu ‘m’ 37yrs of Udei town, the spiritual leader of the said gang who fortifies them before going out for operations.

One locally made double barrel, 162 balls suspected to be local ammunition and gunpowder were found in his possession, ” Anene said.