Police Foil Bandit Attack, Neutralize One, Rescue Three Residents In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command claimed its agents have rescued three abducted victims and neutralised a bandit.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement made Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan stated that on Tuesday, about 01:30 a.m., police officers in Jere received information from a trustworthy informant about a bandit invasion of Rugar Sojidi, a Fulani settlement.

He claimed that the bandits had kidnapped three individuals.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of police operatives was promptly mobilised to the scene, and on arrival, it was discovered that the local inhabitants had resisted the bandits and our troops successfully neutralised one of the bandits.

”An AK-47 rifle and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene, while all the kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.

”The nearby bush area was thoroughly combed for the possible arrest of any suspects”, he said.

Hassan also disclosed that on the same date at about 01;30 hours, a Makarfi Divisional patrol team, in collaboration with local vigilance group members, successfully foiled an armed robbery along the Kano-Zaria Road.

“The patrol team encountered armed robbers and suspected cattle rustlers who had blocked the road with logs of wood and stones.

“A shootout ensued, and the superior firepower of the police patrol team forced the criminals to flee into the surrounding bushes, abandoning their blue Gulf vehicle with registration number APP 166 DG.

“The road was promptly cleared, allowing motorists to continue their journeys safely,” he added

Hassan stated that efforts to catch the fleeing individuals were ongoing, as well as a search of the surrounding bushes.

“Patrol and monitoring activities along the highway are being intensified to ensure the free and safe movement of travelers, “Hassan said.