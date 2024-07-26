Police Kill Two Suspects During Carjacking Attempt, Arrest Two Others In Abuja

Two suspected armed robbers were killed Thursday night while attempting to hijack a Prado Jeep at gunpoint in the Jahi neighbourhood of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

This was confirmed by FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, at a press briefing at the Abuja police headquarters on Friday.

He also presented two detained robbery gang members, according to the Daily Trust.

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on Thursday.

He said, “A four-member robbery gang encountered a crime prevention patrol led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Mabushi Police Division.

“The robbers initiated a gunfight upon spotting the police, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

“Two of the robbers were shot dead during the confrontation.”

According to the CP, the two arrested suspects, Joshua Godfrey, also known as Dogo, and Abdulsalam Mamuda, both of whom live in Mabushi village, were apprehended after the shootout.

“While during the crossfire with our men, two among the four-men robbery gang whose names were identified as Joshua Godfrey A.K.A. Dogo and Abdulsalam Mamuda both of Mabushi village were arrested,” he said.

Two other vehicles were recovered by the police.

“A blue Toyota Matrix with the registration number BWR 626 JB, used by the robbers, was recovered at the scene.

“The suspects also led the police to another stolen vehicle, a Toyota Corolla with the registration number RBC 743 AH, believed to have been taken from another victim,” he added.

Reaffirming the police command’s dedication to ensuring public safety, Igweh “urged residents and medical facilities in the Federal Capital Territory to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.”