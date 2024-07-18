Police Killed As Unknown Gunmen Attack Shaibu, Okpebholo’s Convoy In Benin

Some gunmen in Benin, attacked the convoy of the Edo state governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, Monday Okpebholo, and the reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

It was gathered that one of the security agents, known as Okon was shot dead during the attack on Thursday.

Recall that Shaibu was reinstated on Wednesday after Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Abuja High Court ruled that he was unjustly impeached.

The former governor and Okpebholo arrived at the Benin Airport around 2 pm to the rousing welcome of supporters.

The gunmen, in a vehicle, at the exit gate of the airport were said to have opened fire on the convoy, which led to a reprisal by the armed security details attached to the APC candidate and Shaibu.

The incident forced shops and offices to be hurriedly shot down, while majority of motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran for safety.

An eyewitness who identified himself as John told PUNCH that apart from the policeman, others were also injured in the attack.

He said: “The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. when Okpebholo and several others, including the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, arrived aboard a chartered private jet.

“Unknown, suspected gunmen in Sienna vehicle at the exit gate opened fire at the convoy of leading Okpebholo and Shaibu, which led to a reprisal gunshot by armed security details attached to the APC candidate and deputy governor Phillip Shaibu.

”The intervention of the Mobile Squad of the Nigeria Police brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, several officers continued shooting to disperse the said attackers as they fled in a Toyota Sienna bus.”

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, blamed Shaibu for the incident.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Government has observed the level of wanton destruction perpetrated by thugs and elements working in connivance with former Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, in the guise of purportedly enforcing a judgment reinstating him in office.

“Shaibu led thugs through the Airport Road axis of Benin City, attacking innocent citizens and unleashing mayhem on private citizens who are going about their lawful businesses.

“The State Government, through this statement, is warning Shaibu to desist from this turn to violence in the pretence that he is enforcing a judgment. He is reminded that he is not above the law and is liable for the wanton destruction perpetrated by him and his co-travelers.

“Shaibu’s violent tendencies are well documented, and he has been warned at different times by respected figures of society, including the revered Benin Monarch, to shun violence.

“We want to reiterate that Shaibu will face the consequences of violence that he has resorted to in pursuit of his aim to return to the Edo State Government House even when he is aware that a stay of execution of the judgment has been filed.”