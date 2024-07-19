Police Launch Hunt For Father Who Allegedly Killed Son With Shovel In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has initiated a manhunt for a middle-aged man named Olumide, who is accused of beating his son, Adeyemi, to death in the state’s Alagbado region.

Olumide was accused of hitting the 19-year-old deceased on the head with a shovel as punishment for an infraction.

However, Adeyemi died as a result of the damage caused by the shovel attack.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police public relations officer, verified the incident on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, the Alagbado Police Division received a report about the suspected incident on Tuesday.

He said, “At about 12.00 p.m. on July 5, at about 2.00 p.m., one Olumide gave his son, Adeyemi, a deep cut under moderate correction, at his right hand side with a shovel over an undisclosed offence.”

“The young man was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. But when the injury became serious, he was taken to the General Hospital Ikeja, where he gave up the ghost as a result of tetanus infection, as confirmed by the doctor on duty.”

He said detectives of the division visited the scene.

“However, the father of the victim is currently at large and the case is under investigation,” he added.