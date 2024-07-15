Police Launch Investigation Into Kidnap Of SUV Driver In Anambra

Police in Anambra State have confirmed the kidnap of an unidentified SUV driver on Saturday afternoon in the Ifite neighbourhood of Awka, the state capital.

On Sunday afternoon, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state police spokesperson, revealed in a press statement that the incident occurred near the Nnamdi Azikiwe University back gate.

Ikenga said: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, states that efforts are ongoing to arrest the assailants and rescue the victims of the abduction.

“The incident happened by 2pm on 13/7/2024 and was captured in a video along Ifite – Amansea road, Awka. Police responding team recovered the abandoned victim’s vehicle, and joint security measures/personnel positioning are already in place to forestall such/related incident in the state.

“Police responding team recovered the victims’ vehicles and has emplaced Joint Security Measures/Operational positioning to forestall such or related incident in the state.”