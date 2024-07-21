Police Launch Manhunt For Fleeing Suspects After Foiled Kidnap Attempt In Lagos

The police in Lagos State says it is on the trail of fleeing members of a notorious kidnapping gang who had plotted to abduct some wealthy persons in the State.

Recall that nine members of the gang were killed during an operation that took place on Thursday, in the Ladipo area of the State.

Giving an update, a police source told Punch on Saturday that the team had begun to discover the identities of both the deceased and fleeing suspects through electronic and intelligence investigations.

According to the source, it was discovered that one of the deceased was a twin who lived in the suburb of Lagos while adding that the twin brother had fled after he learnt about his brother’s death.

“The detectives have discovered that one of them is a twin and they live together in one of the suburbs. The twin brother knew about what happened to his brother and as a result fled their residence,” the source said.

One of the fleeing members of the gang, the source noted, was traced to a popular city in the North, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

Also, the owner of a popular fun spot in the area where the incident occurred was also arrested as it was said to be a location where some of the gang members regularly visit.

“The owner of one of the popular beer parlours where the kidnappers regularly visit is already in police custody. He is helping the police with useful information,” the source added.