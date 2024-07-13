Police Launch Manhunt For Kidnappers Of Former Ekiti Varsity DVC

Adeniran Akinwale, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, stated on Friday that his men were on the lookout for the kidnappers of Prof. Femi Olaofe, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University.

On Tuesday, the retired university instructor and his security guard were kidnapped from their home in Ado Ekiti’s State Housing Estate.

Akinwale said, “We have started working on it. We are tracking the kidnappers. We have recovered the vehicle of the professor which they used to whisk him away from his house.

“We recovered it along Afao Road in the night. We are trailing the professor with the culprits. By the special grace of God, we are going to rescue the man unhurt.”

The CP, while relating how the former DVC was kidnapped, said, “The Professor was kidnapped quietly from his house. The Prof. lives alone with only the guard.

“It was one small girl who saw the vehicle that moved out from the gate with speed who alerted people on the day of the incident, which should be in the night. They moved out and before police would get wind of it, they had gone.”

READ MORE: Joke Silva Celebrates Husband, Olu Jacobs On His 82nd Birthday Days After Death Rumour

On Thursday, the people of Are Ekiti, Olaofe’s hometown in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government, Ekiti, appealed to security services to ensure the abducted professor’s safe rescue.

James Adebayo, President of the Are Ekiti Development Association, expressed sadness over Olaofe’s kidnapping and stated that the community had visited the Commissioner of Police about the matter to ensure his rescue.

Adebayo, in a statement issued by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Odunayo Ehinafe, on Thursday, urged the police to do everything possible to free the retired university instructor from his captors.

According to sources in the estate, the retired university lecturer returned from Lagos on Monday to visit his children in Ado Ekiti.