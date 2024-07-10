



The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested the officers seen in a viral video attempting to strangle a suspect.

In a video posted on X, four police officers were seen ‘strangling’ the neck of a male suspect and forcing and him into a Toyota Camry car.

Passersby could be heard calling for the release of the young man from the grip of the police officers.

Owing to the confrontation, the officers abandoned the suspect and drove the away.

Reacting to the incident, Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in the state, via a Tuesday statement said the incident happened in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson identified the officers as two inspectors; Ibrahim Daniel and Ezekiel Marcus, as well as two corporals; Isyaku James and Paul Asha.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Ali Dabigi, psc, has strongly condemned this act and assured the public that such misconduct will not be tolerated under his leadership,” the statement reads.

“He has ordered a swift and thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served.

“The CP also urges the general public to continue supporting the police by reporting similar incidents and has ordered a full-scale investigation into the case

Also, via X, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed their arrest.

Adejobi wrote: “The men involved in this act of brutality have been arrested. We will do the needful to make sure we sanitise the police. Thanks.”