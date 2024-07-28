Police Nab Pastor, Four Others For Selling Baby, Recover Stolen Child During His Naming Ceremony

The Lagos State Police Command rescued a two-month-old baby boy from a couple, Mr and Mrs James Uwam, at the child’s naming ceremony.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the couple paid N2,350,000 to buy the infant from Loretta Nelson, a suspected child trafficker who purchased the kid from a pastor, Peter Udoh, for N1,450,000.

Hundeyin said Udoh purchased the infant for N500,000 from another suspected child trafficker, Gloria Sunday, who allegedly took the baby on July 11, 2024, prompting the baby’s mother to reported the case to the police.

Following the report, Hundeyin stated that the police acted quickly and arrested Sunday, which led to the arrest of other individuals involved in the crime by detectives from the command’s Oko Oba Division.

The PPRO said, “Detectives swung into action which led to the arrest of Gloria Sunday who during interrogation confessed to selling the baby for N500,000 to one Pastor Peter Udoh.

“Pastor Udoh, who was subsequently arrested in Ikene Town, Ogun State, admitted reselling the child for N1,450,000 to one Loretta Nelson who was then also apprehended in Festac Town, Lagos.”

Hundeyin stated that Nelson admitted to selling the kid for N2,350,000 to Mr. and Mrs. James Uwam, who were detained at the stolen child’s naming ceremony.

Hundeyin remarked that investigations had begun and that the accused will be charged in court following the findings.