Police Nab Ritualist Over Attempt To Slit Pepper Hawker’s Throat



A suspected ritualist, Isiaka Adeniyi, was arrested by Kwara state police for attempting to slaughter a teenager, Akeem Nurudeen while he was hawking pepper.

Akeem was lured into a room in Ifedapo Community, Oke-Foma area, Ilorin, last week Tuesday under the pretext of a pepper purchase.

The suspect tried to attack Akeem with a knife but was thwarted by community vigilantes.

Toun Ejire Adeyemi, spokesperson for the State police, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

“The Kwara State Police Command received a distress call of an attempted culpable homicide and the arrest of a suspected ritualist in the State.

“According to information received from the police at C Division, on the 2nd of July 2024 at about 1800 hrs, a report was received from Onidoko Police Post indicating that at about 1730 hrs, an incident occurred in the Abab Oke-Foma area of Ilorin.

“It was reported that a 10-year-old boy, Akeem Nurudeen, resident of Abab area Abayawo, Ilorin, was hawking pepper when he was lured into a room by a suspect identified as Isiaka Adeniyi, aged 46, from Ifedapo Community, Oke-Foma area, Ilorin.

“The suspect allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of purchasing pepper, but instead covered the victim’s face with cloth and attempted to slaughter him with a knife.

“Thanks to the swift action of vigilant community members, the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station. Preliminary investigation is currently underway, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough and discreet investigation.

“We urge the public to remain calm as we continue our investigation and assure that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Kwara State,” the statement read.