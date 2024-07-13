Police Nab Three Suspects For Cultism, Recover Ammunitions In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspected cult members in Benin City, the state’s capital.

It was gathered that the suspects were said to be associates of the Maphite confraternity.

In a statement released by the media aide to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, on Friday, the police commissioner, Funsho Adegboye, paraded the culprits, identified as Eyefia Godbless (30), Imuetiyan Ewemade (30), and Emeka Okpaja (22).

The trio were reportedly apprehended at Ubiaza Community, Off Sapele Road in Benin City, where they were allegedly planning to avenge the killing of a fellow member.

“We have the full backing of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on the fight against cultism and we are not joking with it.

“This is an automatic pump action gun which is as deadly as AK 47 which has a bullet that can kill several people, unlike AK-47 which can kill just one person. According to the suspects, the gun was purchased for about N700,000.”