A youth leader of a Protestant church in Rumukalagbor area of Rivers State, identified Tuouamene, has been arrested by the police.

According to reports, Tuouamene was arrested in the church after he gave a powerful testimony which left some of the congregation enveloped by emotion.

He was apprehended in connection with the death of a mother of three in a hotel in May this year who was said to be a former lover of the youth leader.

They reportedly checked into a hotel in Rumuigbon area of the State, only for the woman’s lifeless body to be found later, in the room.

Police sources disclosed that “a married woman has died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room, and the prime suspect, her former acquaintance, has been arrested after trying to cover up his involvement by giving false testimony in church.

“The incident occurred at the hotel in Rivers State. Investigations reveal that the woman, who was a married mother of three, had reconnected with a former classmate, Tuamene, while he was planning his wedding on April 27, 2024.

“The two had met and struck up a relationship back in 2010 when they were studying Educational Management at the Rivers State College of Education (now Ignatius Ajuru University of Education).

“After graduating in 2012, they lost contact. But the chance meeting at Tuamene’s wedding led to them arranging a rendezvous on May 14, 2024.”