Police Nab ZFancy, Nigerian Prankster Accused Of Ritualism

The Nigeria Police Force National Centre for Cyber Crimes has arrested Ubani Zion aka ZFancy, a prominent Nigerian prankster and social media influencer.

According to reports, the prankster was detained about 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Abuja.

Punch was informed by a top source within the centre that the prankster’s detention was related to one of his pranks.

The official said, “Zfancy, the popular prankster, had just been arrested by our men a while ago.”

It should be noted that some users on social media accused the prankster of engaging in ritualistic behaviour.

On June 16, 2024, Dami Adenuga, an entertainer, posted a video of a woman calling out Zfancy on his Twitter account, formerly known as X.

“This Zfancy matter is looking very real. The Nigeria Police should intervene at this point,” Adenuga said.

In the video, the woman who introduced herself as Kokina accused the prankster of ritualism while searching for her missing friend.

Adenuga’s tweet drew the notice of the Nigeria Police on X, who advised the woman in the uploaded videos to report to the nearest police station right away.

The post read, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We take allegations of this nature very seriously. Kindly advise your friend to immediately report at a police station nearest to her.

“You can also contact us immediately on our emergency lines to provide more details so we can initiate a thorough investigation. Your cooperation is essential to ensure a swift and accurate response. Thank you.”

When contacted, Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed his arrest.

Adejobi said, “Yes. It’s in relation to a case of a wrong prank.”