Police Neutralize Bandit, Recover 100 Stolen Cows In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has neutralised a suspected bandit and recovered 100 stolen cows in the Bukier community of the state’s Bokkos Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, stated this on Friday in Jos, adding that the command also retrieved several rifles and ammunition during the incident.

”Yesterday at about 1.00 pm, the command received an intelligence report from Bukier Village in Bokkos that some cattle rearers were returning to their tents with their cattle when a number of unidentified hoodlums attacked them and carted away their 100 cattle.

”Our gallant operatives from Bokkos Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

”In the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralized, while others escaped with severe bullet wounds.

”The cattle were successfully recovered and the corpse was deposited at Luna Hospital morgue,” he said.

Alabo also revealed that the command apprehended another suspected bandit in the state’s Bassa local government area and seized some rifles and ammunition.

He claimed that the command received information that a suspected bandit with bullet wounds was observed receiving care in a Bassa neighbourhood.

”The DPO of Bassa division and his team immediately mobilized to the scene, identified the house and carried out a raid.

”During the operation, one Isma’il Isa, 36, from Kissayhip ‘B’ Methodists, was arrested and one AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered,” he said.