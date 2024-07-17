Police Officer Arrested Over Car Theft In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a police inspector, identified as Aminu Muhammed, for alleged robbery.

It was gathered that Aminu and his accomplice were arrested over the weekend, following a robbery that occured on June 14, 2024 at a residence near his duty post in Lokoja where a car was stolen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that luck ran out of the suspects when the stolen car was found in the workshop of a panel beater, identified as Arome Moses.

Confirming the report on Tuesday by the command’s spokesman, William Ayah, disclosed that the police inspector has been arrested and is already in detention.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bertrand Onuoha, has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged misconduct.

A source also confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, that a stolen car was found in the workshop of the policeman’s panel beater who was already working on changing the car’s colour at Ochadamu in the Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the car’s number plate had already been changed to an Abuja number just as a car dealer’s receipt, backdated to 2020, was presented by the officer as his evidence of purchasing it.

The source said: “The panel beater was arrested while working to change the colour of the car at his workshop at Ochadamu, near Anyigba.

“The car’s number plate had already been changed to an Abuja number, with a car dealer’s receipt backdated to 2020.”