Police Officers Want To Join Our Protest In Their Uniforms, Are Tired of Protecting Oppressors – Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore has disclosed that some officers of Nigeria Police Force have indicated interest to join the upcoming nationwide protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many groups of in Nigeria are mobilizing to stage a protest across the country on the 5th of August, 2024.

The demonstrators, ahead of the movement said that their decision is motivated, due to the economic challenges facing the nation.

The nationwide protest, titled, #EndBadGovernment and #DaysOfRage, inspired by Sowore will be come across all major cities in Nigeria.

The AAC presidential candidate, in a post shared via his X handle on Thursday, disclosed that some officers of the Nigerian police are tired of defending their oppressors.

Sowore noted that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has also directed his officers not to attack any protesters on that day.

He said: “The Inspector General has realised that the upcoming #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #DaysOfRage revolt coming up across Nigeria would be massive and that his men and women won’t be able to contain it with crude repression.

He has directed his men not to attack protesters, but the real issue is that policemen and women across Nigeria have also indicated that they want to join the revolt even in their uniforms, so many of them are saying they are now tired of protecting their oppressors. #RevolutionNow.”