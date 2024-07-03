Police Probe Officers For Alleged Kidnapping, N3m Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has launched an inquiry into five police officers stationed at the Zone 6 Police Headquarters in Cross River State for alleged kidnapping and extortion of N3 million from their victim.

It was discovered that the officers, who are currently in detention, reportedly committed the act while on patrol along the Ikom-Calabar highway.

SP Nelson Okpabi, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, revealed in a statement on Tuesday that the officers were accused of corrupt practices and unprofessional conduct.

READ MORE: Tunde Ednut Can’t Step Into Nigeria Because Of Crimes He Committed Before Leaving – Blessing CEO Alleges

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 6 headquarters Calabar, AIG Jonathan Towuru, frowns at the unprofessional conduct of some police officers alleged to have abducted and fraudulently extorted N3,000,000 from an individual last week.

“The AIG has ordered a high-powered investigation into the matter to uncover the facts behind the allegations for an informed disciplinary measure to be taken.

“Recall that Police Officers attached to the Zone, while on patrol along Ikom-Calabar highway, were alleged to have indulged in corrupt practices and unprofessional conduct.

“The five Officers have been taken into custody and investigation commenced,’ he stated.

He further stated that the Assistant Inspector General of Police has promised to ensure that appropriate disciplinary procedures are taken against erring personnel to serve as a deterrent to others.