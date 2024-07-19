Police Raid Hoodlums’ Hideouts, Seize Weapons In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced raids on hoodlum hideouts and the recovery of weapons in the state.

In a press release on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, said the command stressed its commitment to upholding best policing standards.

He said the command “has mandated all area commanders, DPOs, and other strategic tactical commanders to conduct regular raids of black spots across the state to bolster community confidence.”

“This initiative has yielded positive results, exemplified by a recent incident where the DPO Alkaleri, Mohammed Usman, conducted a raid along the Mai-ari-area axis, a recognised suspected black spot situated in Alkaleri LGA area of Bauchi State.

“A suspected group of hoodlums opened fire on sight, but our detectives gallantly and professionally repelled the attack, forcing the suspected hoodlums to scatter into nearby bushes, likely with serious injuries.”

According to the PPRO, after the operation, the suspected hoodlums abandoned forbidden weaponry such as one locally produced fabricated revolver, one cut-to-size Dane pistol, and three rounds of bullets under the hollow of a tree.

Wakil underlined that a coordinated operation is underway to apprehend unrepentant criminals who are attempting to disrupt the state’s peace.

He also stated that the ongoing rigorous raiding of criminal hideouts would be intensified.