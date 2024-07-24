Police Rescue 10 Pregnant Women, Arrest Baby Factory Operator In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it rescued ten pregnant women from a baby factory run by Eunice Eze, a 56-year-old suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, made the announcement while briefing reporters at the Police Headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo on Tuesday.

Ayilara stated that the suspect, who runs a baby factory at the World Bank estate in Owerri, was apprehended on July 15 at 4:30 p.m. using actionable intelligence.

“On July 15 at about 4:30 pm, based on actionable intelligence, Mrs Eunice Eze ‘f’ age 56yrs was arrested for running a baby factory at World Bank Estate in Owerri.

“The suspect specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom through her agent, Ability Tom,” Ayilara said.

According to the commissioner, the police also arrested a wanted kidnapper in the state.

He claimed that the kidnapper and his organisation were responsible for the kidnapping and deaths of several people in the state.

According to Ayilara, the police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one double-barrel rifle, five magazines, and seven live ammunition.

READ MORE: Midnight Fire Razes Anambra Market, Destroys Goods

He stated that the firearms used by the kidnapper and his syndicate were seized at a private mortuary utilised as an armoury in Ekeya, Okobo Local Government Area, of the state.

Ayilara expressed gratitude to the state administration, sister security agencies, and concerned citizens for providing credible and timely intelligence that resulted to the arrests.

He stated that the command anticipates greater collaboration from all parties as it works to keep Akwa Ibom safer and more peaceful.

NAN