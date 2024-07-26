Police, Vigilante Group Prevent Kidnap Attempt In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command, in partnership with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), successfully prevented an attempted kidnap in the early hours of Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital.

However, an unidentified man and his wife, who had travelled from Lagos for the religious event at the scene of the crime, were hurt in the unsuccessful kidnapping attempt.

According to DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, the police command’s spokesperson, the kidnapping attempt took place about 01:30 hours.

She said “A distress call was received from the Oluwalose community of Ilorin-West Local Government Area of the state, along the Okolowo-Jebba Highway, alerting the authorities of an invasion by a group of armed assailants.

”Our gallant patrol team from Oloje Police Division alongside men of the VGN, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that nine heavily armed individuals, wielding AK-47 rifles and Dane guns, had infiltrated the camp of Alfa Bukhari Jamiu Tunde.”

The Kwara State police command has stationed patrol teams in the region to undertake a thorough search for the attackers, and an investigation into the event is currently underway.

The situation in Solati village is under control, and ongoing surveillance ensures the people’ safety and security.

The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, praised the patrol team’s bravery and rapid action, stating that their dedication and quick response undoubtedly saved a potentially terrible incident.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all citizens, and advised the people to remain watchful and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.