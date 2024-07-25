Protest: Don’t Be Instigated By Opposition To Cause Crisis – APC Govs Caution Youths

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, appealed to youths to refrain from joining the planned nationwide protest.

They disclosed this after a meeting in Abuja.

Youths are reportedly planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, said the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the economic hardship in the country.

“Among other things, we are very committed to the support we have given to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our President and the leader of our Party.

“And the support of all his economic policies and the reforms he has embarked on.

“We took the opportunity also to agree to explain to the larger Nigerians that this government is doing well.

“We have looked at the various policies of this government, and we acknowledge a teething problem associated with the initial stage of the programme and agree that because we are very hopeful, it is also the solution to the current problem and economic hardship that have befallen our country, and in a very short time, we are confident that the situation would be restored. Prosperity would come at the end of the day.

“We use this opportunity to advise our young boys and girls, young men and women, to desist from being instigated into causing crisis or chaos in the country.

“Already, Nigerians have suffered enough. The global economic recession, insecurity in Nigeria, political tension occasioned by instigations and campaigns of calumny by the opposition party, and social media attacks on various policies of the government.

“We want to advise for the interest of the country and a show of patriotism. Our citizens must take ownership of this country. We have no other country we can call our own,” Uzodimma, who was flanked by his colleagues, said.

According to the Governors, “it is not wise at this moment” for youths or any group to protest in “whatever guise”.