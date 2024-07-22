Protest: ‘I Hold No Malice Against Who’s Spreading Falsehoods About Me’ – Peter Obi Replies Onanuga

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says he holds no grudges against those spreading lies about him.

Obi, via a Sunday statement, said he understands that those spreading lies about him are doing the bidding of their masters.

He however urged them to, instead of spreading lies, channel their energies towards helping Nigerians who are suffering due to the unfriendly economy.

The former Anambra State Governor submitted that his political journey has not been rooted in any personal gain, but the principle of genuine love for the people.

His comment stems from a recent allegation by the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who accused Obi of being behind a planned protest by some Nigerians against the government.

The LP presidential candidate further said it is better to pay attention to the plight of the citizens who are crying out due to the hardship in the country.

READ ALSO: #EndBadGovernance: Obi, LP Distance Selves From Planned Nationwide Protest

“Today, after mass service, personal thanksgiving prayers, and reflection on the blessings of my birthday, I am filled with immense gratitude. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who have sent me good wishes and supported me over the years.

“Your encouragement strengthens my resolve to work towards a better society for all, especially the less privileged.

“To those who have chosen to spread falsehoods and lies about me for their own gain or at the bidding of their paymasters, I am equally grateful to you. I urge you to channel your energy and resources towards helping everyday Nigerians who are struggling to find their next meal, secure education for their children, gain employment, and access adequate healthcare. The future of our nation depends on addressing these urgent needs, not on perpetuating deceit and lies.

“My political journey has never been about desperation or personal gain. It is rooted in principles and a genuine care for the people. Rather than fabricating lies, you and your paymasters should listen to the cries of the poor, who cannot afford medicine and who are uncertain about their next meal. Pay attention to the voices of reason from individuals and institutions that emphasize the plight of our citizens. Let us unite in building a nation where everyone can thrive.

“To those who spread falsehoods, I hold no malice. Instead, I pray for the blessings of God upon you and your families. May we all work together for the prosperous new Nigeria that is now a clear POssibility ! -PO” Obi stated.