Protest: I’m Yet To Recieve Letter For Usage Of Eagle Square — Wike



Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that his office has not received any formal request for the use of Eagle Square for the planned protest set to commence on August 1.

This declaration was made during a town hall meeting held on Saturday with key stakeholders in the FCT.

Wike who emphasized the importance of following proper channels for such requests rather than relying on social media, said: “No letter has been sent to my office requesting the use of Eagle Square for the planned protest.”

He advised the organizers to submit their requests through official means, ensuring due process is followed.

The FCT Minister reiterated his stance against the planned protest, warning that the Federal Capital Territory would not be available for such activities.

“For those who want to protest on the 1st, FCT is not available for such protests,” Wike asserted, urging residents to avoid participating in any acts that could lead to disruption.

The town hall meeting, aimed at fostering communication between the FCT administration and residents, saw the attendance of several key figures, including the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, area council chairmen, traditional rulers, representatives from religious and political bodies, as well as women and youth groups.

Discussions at the meeting centred on addressing grievances with the current administration and exploring potential solutions.

“The protesters should not just use social media to send a message to my office. They should rather pass through the appropriate channels,” he advised.