“Protest Isn’t Enough, We Must Be Ready With Replacement” – Seun Kuti

Regarding the hunger protest scheduled to take place in a few days, there has been a lot of interest and many celebrities, including Nigerian singer Seun Kuti, have shared their opinions.

In a series of posts on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Seun Kuti emphasized that protests alone are not enough to bring about change in Nigeria, but rather, people must organize and take leadership roles to create a replacement system.

He stressed the importance of being prepared and having a plan for a new system, rather than just tearing down the existing one.

He wrote,

”The people of Nigeria are patient! The sad

truth is that you can’t protest your way out of organised abandonment you can only

ORGANISE and most importantly we can’t be afraid to be the leaders of our organizations.

Only the disorganized are leaderless. It’s time for us to claim our true destiny and purpose.

Protest but we must ORGANIZE. ITS NOT ENOUGH TO BRING THE SYSTEM DOWN WE MUST BE READY WITH ITS REPLACEMENT.”

He added,

”The protest is a clear case of cause and effect. The government, to balance its

finances, have asked only the p**r and working people to foot the bil!! If this government had instead increased the tax on the richest Nigerians by 70 percent and called Amcon debts the rich will start a civil war”

