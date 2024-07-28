Protest: Nigeria Would’ve Been A Failed State If God Didn’t Bring Tinubu – Umahi

The Minister of works, David Umahi has said that President Bola Tinubu’s election victory was a divine intervention that saved Nigeria from potential collapse.

The Minister led this out while appealing to agitators to shelve the planed nationwide protest and support infrastructure development.

Umahi, who unveiled the Federal Government’s initiative, “Operation Free Our Roads”, in Abuja on Saturday, said that the president would transform the country if given more time.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt: Don’t Allow Anyone Buy You With N5,000 Or N10,000 – Presidency To Angry Protesters

He urged Nigerians to be more patriotic and assist the federal government by doing everything possible to reset the country to make it a place where no man would be oppressed.

The Minister said: “Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our youths to give Mr President Bola Tinubu more time.

“It would have been a failed state if God did not divinely bring the president at a very critical time like this.

“A lot of people did not know what challenges we had before he came on board.

“Yes, there may be hardship, but the dawn is the darkest part of the night; we see a lot of hope and positive indices,” the minister said.

“So, let us give him more time and support him and increase our productivity, our country will be great again.”