Protest: Prayer Is Solution To Nigeria’s Problems, Support Your Leaders – Nasarawa Speaker To Youths

Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to reconsider their planned 10-day nationwide hardship protest.

This, he said, will give the government more time to address the country’s numerous challenges.

While advocating the need for dialogue and patience to achieve amicable resolutions and workable solutions, he said citizens should resort to prayers than take to the streets.

Jatau, representing Kokona West Constituency, argued that the government needs more time to implement policies and programs aimed at improving Nigerians’ standard of living.

“The problems are surmountable with both short and long-term measures.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our own Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer A. A. Sule are actively rolling out various intervention programs to address hunger and hardship in the land,” Jatau said.

He urged citizens to support the government and resort to prayer instead of protest.

“Prayer is key and a solution to every problem, and every leader needs the prayers and support of their people to succeed,” he said.

He also called for calm, particularly among the youth, urging them not to take the law into their own hands.

“I advise stakeholders—political, religious, and traditional—to join hands with the government to address the challenges facing the country,” Jatau added.

He stated the importance of shunning the planned hunger protest scheduled for August, considering its potential repercussions.

The protest against hunger and hardship in the country, aimed at ending bad governance, had been scheduled to commence on August 1.

Protesters’ demands include reducing fuel, diesel, and gas prices, opening borders for free trade, identifying sponsors of insecurity, reducing school fees, hospital bills, and salaries of public office holders, among others.