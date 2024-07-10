Public Funds Is Not For Your Personal Use – Peter Obi Tells Politicians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has cautioned politicians over diversion of public funds into personal use, says it belong to the masses.

The former governor of Anambra state, led this out on Monday at the Grimard School of Nursing and Midwifery, Ayingba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said: “We politicians should realise that the money in our care does not belong to us but to the people and we should spend it to uplift their standard of living.

READ MORE: LP Denies Plans To Dump Peter Obi Ahead Of 2027 Election

“The money is not our own, it belongs to the people, we are under obligation to spend it on the people.

Obi also made a donation of N10m to the school and promised to plant a borehole that would serve the school and the host community of Ayingba.

Commending the LP’s presidential candidate, the Catholic Bishop of Idah Diocese, Anthony Adaji, hailed Obi’s passion for education, adding that he is exemplified in the performance of schools when he was the governor of Anambra State.

He said: “His investment in education was legendary and that reflected in the performance of students throughout his tenure as the governor.”