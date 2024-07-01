Punishment For Defilement Of Minors Under 13 Is Life Imprisonment – Delta PRO Warns

Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, has issued a warning about the seriousness of defilement.

He noted that engaging in sexual intercourse with a child or girl under 13 is considered defilement and is punishable by law and those found guilty would face a possible sentence of life imprisonment.

Edafe revealed this in a post on his X platform on Sunday.

In such situations, he stressed, permission is not a legitimate defence and attempts to conceal defilement may result in further accusations of aiding and abetting.

Edafe emphasised that taking the matter to court and swearing an affidavit would not suffice, and urged parents to report any incidents of defilement to authorities.

He wrote: “A sexual intercourse with either a boy or a girl under the age of 13 years is defilement and the punishment, if found guilty, is life Imprisonment.

“Section 218 CC. In this case, consent is immaterial and such offences can’t be compounded.

“So going to court and swearing to an affidavit won’t work. In fact, any parent who tries to cover defilement could be charged to court for aiding and abetting.”

