Receiving, Buying Stolen Property Is A Criminal Offence – Police Cautions

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, has cautioned Nigerians to avoid collecting, keeping, or purchasing stolen property.

In a post on the X platform on Friday, Adejobi cited Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act, which specifies that anyone who receives stolen goods while knowing they were obtained through a criminal or misdemeanour is guilty of a felony.

Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act, states that “Any person who receives anything which has been obtained by means of any act constituting a felony or misdemeanour, or by means of any act done at a place not in Nigeria, which if it had been done in Nigeria would have constituted a felony or misdemeanour, and which is an offence under the laws in force in the place where it was done, knowing the same to have been so obtained, is guilty of a felony.

“If the offence by means of which the thing was obtained is a felony, the offender is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years, except in the case in which the thing so obtained was postal matter, or any chattel, money or valuable security contained therein, in which case the offender is liable to imprisonment for life.

“In any other case, the offender is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

“For the purpose of proving the receiving of anything, it is sufficient to show that the accused person has, either alone or jointly with some other person, had the thing in his possession, or has aided in concealing it or disposing of it.”

Adejobi cautioned Nigerians that accepting stolen items is a crime punishable by imprisonment.

He recommended individuals to exercise caution and not accept, store, or purchase anything until they are certain of their origin.

He wrote: “Receiving stolen property is a criminal offence. Don’t receive for, keep or buy items you are not sure of their sources. Such could be dangerous and land someone in prison. See sec 427 of the criminal code.”

