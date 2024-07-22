Recent Fire Incident Causing Delay In Petrol Production – Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, says the planned petrol production slated for July was disrupted due to the recent fire incident that occurred at its refinery.

Speaking to journalists at his refinery in Lagos, the Africa’s richest man said Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will be ready by August.

On May 18, Dangote said the refinery would begin producing petrol that month, adding that Nigeria would not have to import the product again.

However, on June 11, he said due to a minor delay, the commencement of petrol supply has been postponed to July.

“PMS was supposed to be out by July but we had a fire incident.

“The incident disrupted us for a few days but latest 10 or 12 of August, PMS will be ready,” the billionaire said on Saturday.

A section of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery had caught fire on June 26.

Anthony Chiejina, a spokesperson at Dangote Industries Limited, had said that the incident occurred at the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

An ETP is a type of wastewater treatment method which is specifically designed to purify industrial wastewater for its reuse — to release safe water to the environment from the harmful effects caused by the effluent.