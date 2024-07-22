Refinery: Dangote Now Feels What Nigerian Business Owners Go Through – Aisha Yesufu

A controversial Socio- political activist, Aisha Yesufu has decried over Nigeria’s treatment of its own enterprises, urging collective support to ensure the success of the Dangote Refinery.

Aisha’s statement is coming, after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said that the refinery has not been licensed to begin operations in the country.

Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, made the claims during a chat with journalists at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Ahmed revealed that the refinery was still in the pre-commissioning stage and had not been licensed yet, adding that there were concerns about the quality of petroleum products produced by the Dangote refinery.

However, reacting to a call by an X user @Oluseun Onigbinde for the regulator to be sanctioned for the claim against the refinery, Yesufu said that Nigerians should speak up.

She added that Dangote can now feels what Nigerian business people with no government connections go through.

Aisha said: “Nigeria kills its own. I truly agree with you, the refinery should not fail. All hands should be on deck to ensure it succeeds.

“Alhaji Dangote @AlikoDangote now feels what Nigerian business people with no government connections have always felt and gone through.

“When you speak up when others are affected, it is to ensure that a stop is put to such injustice so it never gets to you.”