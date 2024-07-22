Refinery: My Friend Who Warned Against Investing In Nigeria Now Mock Me – Dangote

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that his friend who had warned him against investing in Nigeria is now mocking him for ignoring his advice.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Africa’s richest man has been facing challenges over his refinery project in Lagos.

Recall that Dangote had earlier narrated how someone, he described as cabal was blocking his moves to import crude, slowing down operations.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said that the federal government was yet to license the refinery to begin work in the country.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, Dangote narrated how a friend whom he tried to talk into being patriotic about Nigeria is now taunting him.

He said: “Four years ago, one of my very wealthy friends began to invest his money abroad. I disagreed with him and urged him to rethink his actions in the interest of his country.

“He blamed his action on policy inconsistencies and shenanigans of interest groups.

“That friend has been taunting me in the past few days, saying he warned me and that he has been proven right.

“As you probably know, I am 67 years old. In less than three years, I will be 70. I need very little to live the rest of my life. I can’t take the refinery or any other property or asset to my grave. Everything I do is in the interest of my country.

“We have been facing a fuel crisis since the 70s. This refinery can help in resolving the problem but it does appear some people are uncomfortable that I am in the picture. So I am ready to let go, let the NNPC buy me out, run the refinery.

“So I am ready to let go, let the NNPC buy me out, and run the refinery. At least the country will have high-quality products and create jobs.”