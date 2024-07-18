‘Rema Is My Biggest Inspiration And GOAT’ – Ayra Starr Reveals

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe often known as Ayra Starr, a Nigerian artist, has professed respect for her colleague, Rema.

She referred to him as her closest friend and “GOAT.”

The ‘Rush’ singer revealed that Rema is a huge inspiration to her.

Speaking in a recent interview with Munch Music posted on Instagram Wednesday, Starr said:

“Out of all the famous people I know, who would I say is my closest friend? I would say somebody that keeps inspiring me. And he’s such a good friend of mine and a brother.

“I wouldn’t say mentor but he’s somebody that’s doing the same thing I’m doing but at the same time, he has been here before me. And he knows how to move and he keeps inspiring me. It’s Rema.

“Shoutout to Rema. That’s my GOAT. That’s my guy. That’s my friend.”

