Remain On Campus – Education Minister Tells Nigeria’s Students Amid Nationwide Protest

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has advised students in Nigerian universities to remain on campus during the planned nationwide protests.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians are planning to storm major cities in the country, against hardship and economic policies.

The protest tagged, #EndBadGovt is slated to commence on the 1st of August, 2024.

Ahead of the demonstration, some security agencies, including stakeholders in various states have raised concerns over security threats on the day.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, warned protester to avoid the movement, saying it could be hijacked by political hoodlums, just like EndSars protest in 2020.

Reacting to the development on Monday, the Minister of Education, through the acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Chris Maiyaki, in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of universities, said that the advice was to avoid risking student’s lives.

The letter reads: “The Honourable Minister of Education has directed that the attention of Vice-Chancellors of all Nigerian Universities be formally drawn to the plan by unknown groups to embark on nationwide protests.

“The Federal Government is not unaware of the right of any Nigerian to peaceful protest, but is concerned about the safety of staff, students, and university property should there be any protest action.

“Consequently, the Honourable Minister has directed that Vice-Chancellors of all Nigerian Universities should take proactive steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students.

“In addition, Vice-Chancellors are to please issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety. It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests.

“Please accept the renewed assurances of my highest considerations and best wishes.”