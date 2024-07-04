Report Domestic Abuse At Our Stations, Not On Social Media – Delta Police Urge Victims

Victims of domestic abuse, especially married women, have been advised by the Delta State Police Command to report abuse at the nearest station.

SP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesperson, gave the admonition in a post on the X platform on Wednesday, stating that the complaints shouldn’t be made on social media.

Edafe wrote, “You are married to a man in Asaba who beats you every day; you have family members; you have friends; and you have over six police stations in Asaba. You refused to report him but prefer to come on X to cry for the police to come and help.

“The police said, ‘Please go and report at the nearest police station;’ your friends come and say, ‘this is Nigeria’. What has Nigeria got to do with you not reporting to the police station?”

Edafe stressed the importance of victims taking proactive measures.

“Women should take the bull by the horn,” he said.

“Report an abusive husband; leave an abusive marriage. Marriage is not by force and certainly not a must,” he wrote.

