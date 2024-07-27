Reps Receive N400m For Constituency Projects — Minority Whip Reveals

Isa Ali, Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, says members receive about ₦400 million annually to execute constituency projects through Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) and Special Intervention Projects (SIPs).

The lawmaker, representing Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency, made this known on Friday during a town hall meeting aimed at keeping his constituents informed of recent developments in the National Assembly and their impacts on the constituency.

According to Ali, the funds are divided into two major categories; ZIPs, where N179 million is allocated to these projects and SIPs, where N40 million is designated for these projects.

He further explained that an additional ₦200 million is specifically budgeted for the Billiri/Balanga constituency.

“If you look at part of the bills I’m sponsoring, it is on federal constituencies and senatorial districts fund development to enable every constituency and senatorial district to have major projects. When you move to most of these constituencies, you will not see Federal Government projects apart from the constituency projects done by members of the National Assembly.

“Regarding the amount, particularly in the 10th House of Representatives, which Nigerians call the ‘people’s house,’ we are very open. The Zonal Intervention Project has been in existence for the past 20 years, and the money has not changed; it’s ₦179 million.

“We have Special Intervention Projects; this year, it’s ₦40 million. In previous years, it was N30 million. The same applies to ZIPs; in previous years, the money remains the same. We have other interventions like the capital intervention for Balanga/Billiri, which is ₦200 million. In total, we are talking about a little above ₦400 million for each constituency,” he said

The member of the Peoples Democratic Party further lauded the Federal Government for previously releasing 100 per cent of the projects.

“I’m part of the leadership and I’m working hard to ensure the implementation process commences. We will ensure 100 per cent implementation because, to be honest, from 2019 to 2023, the Federal Government tried by releasing almost 100 per cent of all ZIPs and SIPs,” he added.

Ali assured his constituents of the quality of projects despite the economic situation, saying, “We are working hard. The finances of the country are under serious challenge, but as a leader, I’m working with my colleagues to ensure that this year’s intervention is also 100 per cent by the releases of the Federal Government.”