Reps Reject Samoa Agreement, Ask FG To Halt Implementation

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rejected the controversial Samoa Agreement.

The Federal Government, was also asked to suspend its implementation until all controversial clauses are spelt out.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Lawmaker Aliyu Sani Madaki and 80 others at the plenary, on Tuesday.

Madaki had drawn attention to the clause highlighting gender equality, saying it is “a Trojan horse” which could violate the morals of the country.

In his contribution, the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, said the parliament was not carried along in the process of the signing the agreement which has generated controversy.

He wondered why Nigerians were kept in dark about what the agreement was all about.

Also, the House Chief Whip, Usman Bello Kumo, said the House would never support any agreements that are contrary to the belief, norms and culture of Nigerians.

The movers of the motion therefore urged the House to thoroughly investigate the agreement.

Conclusively, the House adopted the motion and referred it to its relevant committees for further legislative action.

Reports had suggested that some clauses of the agreement allegedly compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) people for recognition.

According to the European Council, the Samoa agreement is the overarching framework for European Union (EU) relations with African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The agreement serves as a new legal framework for EU relations with 79 countries, including African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The agreement covers six priority areas, which are democracy and human rights; sustainable economic growth and development; climate change; human and social development; peace and security; and migration and mobility.