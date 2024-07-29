Requesting Details Of Protest Organisers Is Standard Procedure – NPF

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it is a standard procedure to request details of protest organisers to ensure safety and prevent unlawful activities.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Friday, asked organisers of the planned nationwide protest to submit their details to their respective state commissioners.

The proposed youth-led nationwide protest is billed to commence on August 1.

The IGP noted said the information will enable the police to deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety.

However, Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist and convener of concerned Nigerians, told Punch there was no provision in the constitution to support the requests made by the IGP.

“When the constitution was conferring the right to protest on the citizens, did the constitution give conditions for protests? Is the IG trying to rewrite the constitution?

“Is he trying to donate rights to the citizens or what? He has no such powers. The constitution and other laws of the land do not give the IG the power to dictate how citizens should protest,” Adeyanju was quoted as saying.

Reacting in a Sunday statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said Egbetokun’s request was a routine measure to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for protesters.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby addresses the recent accusations made by one activist, Deji Adeyanju, and others via various fora, alleging that the IGP is attempting to rewrite the Constitution by requesting the details of the organisers and leaders of the planned nationwide protests.

“In this wise, requesting the details of protest organisers and their leaders and the schedules of their protests, which include location, period, routes, etc., is a standard procedure to facilitate effective communication, ensure the safety of all participants, and prevent any unlawful activities.

“It is also vital for Deji Adeyanju to note that in the interest of defense, public safety, public order, public morality, or public health; or for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons as enshrined in Section 45 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, this request by the IGP is not out of place.

“It is essential to know who is planning the assembly (protests) in each state, as allowing faceless groups to operate unchecked could jeopardize the peace and stability of the country and leave us with pains, sorrows, and tears as experienced in the 2020 violent EndSARS protests,” Adejobi said.

He added that, “if organised labour and other recognised bodies were involved, it would have provided a more structured and safer environment for such public protests.”

He urged Adeyanju and other organisers not to mislead the public, adding that they should collaborate with authorities to maintain national security and well-being.