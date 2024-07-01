Resident Killed, Four Abducted As Terrorists Invade Abuja



Some terrorists, on Sunday morning, attacked Guto, Piyawe and other communities in the headquarters of Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

The invasion led to the killing of one person while about four others were kidnapped.

According to reports, over 30 terrorists suspected to be kidnappers, infiltrated the area council.

Residents revealed that the assailants surrounded the communities, fired sporadically, and forcibly entered people’s homes, causing widespread fear and panic.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the invaders came into the Piwaye through the swamps and made their way to Guto where they kidnapped a man and killed a woman in her mid forties.

The kidnapped persons were alleged to be abducted from their homes in Guto, while another person was kidnapped from Tudun-Fulani, which is incidentally is within walking distance from Bwari council secretariat

The deceased, is identified as Madam Alice.

She was said to have only visited her sick mother who stays with brother in Bwari where she unfortunately met her death.

No security agencies were at hand to foil the attackers, who operated from 12:30am to 2:30am.

“What happened last night was very unfortunate. We couldn’t sleep from 12:30am when they stated till almost three o’clock. Initially we thought it was vigilantes that were shooting, but when it became persistent, we knew these people are back again.

“We have had peace for sometimes now but unfortunately they have resumed and this time with full force because it was two groups that entered Bwari that yesterday. One in Guto while the other group was in Piyawe. It was obvious those ones came prepared, because the sounds we heard through the night, suggest they came with sophisticated weapon,” an anonymous resident said.

Josephine Adeh, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the attack in the Guto community.

She said operatives of the command in collaboration with officers of the Department of State Services and hunters trailed the attackers and engaged them in a gun duel at Gauraka Forest, Niger State, bordering the FCT.

The PPRO noted that two of the kidnapped victims, Mart Ojadi, 15, and Evelyn Chinaza, 12, were rescued by the security operatives.

The kidnappers, she said, “were overwhelmed by the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety through the nearby bushes with varying degrees of bullet injuries, and the two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.”