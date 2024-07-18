Reveal Ingredients In Pastor Fufeyin’s Miracle Soap – VeryDarkMan Challenges NAFDAC Over Registration Claim

Verydarkman, a popular social media activist, has accused the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of authorising Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) miracle soap.

He resorted to Instagram on Wednesday to criticise the prophet and NAFDAC.

It should be noted that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had in a viral video claimed that his miracle soap has official approval from the government agency.

In response, Verydarkman pledged to address NAFDAC immediately, requesting clarification on the agency’s involvement.

“Now the first I’ll do make I call my people make dem send petition for NAFDAC, NAFDAC will tell me the basic at which they approve these soap for Nigerians to buy from this pastor because I know if you go to NAFDAC and you want to register a product and get approval, NAFDAC will ask you that what does these products do, then you tell them and give them the ingredients of the product,” he partly said.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“@nafdac_ng I will come to your office later to drop a petition, you must tell us the ingredients they use in making soap that cures suffering since he is saying you approved it….as a pastor that claimed God called him, you are selling powers that God gave you for free to your members? @nafdac_ng prepare ooo since yall what to be part of yeye things.”

Watch him speak below…