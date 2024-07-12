Rita Dominic, a Nollywood celebrity, expressed her gratitude to her creator in magnificent all-black images to commemorate her 49th birthday.

The seasoned actress celebrated her new age with a stunning black gown embellished with elaborate beading on the sleeves and sides, accented by a beautiful cut-out design at the waist.

The tight clothing accentuated her elegance, and her simple comment showed appreciation to God for another year of life.

Taking to her Instagram page Friday, she wrote,

“Another year round the sun.. Thank you Abbah father for your uncountable blessings..🙏🏽 Happy birthday Reedee! 🤗❤️🥂.”

READ MORE: May Edochie Makes Nollywood Debut, Appreciates Omoni Oboli For Opportunity

Fans and colleagues trooped her comment section to join her in celebrating her birthday.

mercyjohnsonokoiie wrote, “Happy Birthday Mami blessings always.”

stannze wrote, “Riri Asa mpete Nwanyi Oma, happy birthday Sis. Wishing you all the very best this year”

stevechuks wrote, “Happy birthday Queen!! God bless you always”

thebeverlynaya wrote, “Happy birthday! gorgeous woman”

officialosas wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful! Blessings now and always! Have a wonderful time celebrating”

SEE POST: