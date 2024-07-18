Rivers Crisis: We Support Fubara – PDP Governors Insist

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed support for Siminalayi Fubara, their counterpart in Rivers.

The PDP Governor’s Forum voiced their solidarity for the Rivers Governor in a Wednesday communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Enugu.

Their solidarity comes amid the political crisis in the State, where Fubara is embroiled in a feud with Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The political crisis has polarised the Rivers House of Assembly with one faction loyal to Wike and another supporting Fubara.

“The Forum notes the crises in the Rivers State Chapter of the party and commits to ensuring peace. The Forum has resolved to stand by His Excellency, Sir Sim Fubara, Governor of Rivers State,” the communiqué read partly.

The Governors furthered that “wider consultations” with stakeholders should be deployed for a peaceful resolution to find a “lasting” solution to the political crisis in the south-south State.

The Governors also urged Nigerians to refrain from anarchy and support the PDP to return to power in 2027.

They claimed that Nigeria witnessed “tremendous development” under the PDP-led federal government from 1999 to 2015.

“The Forum identifies with the Nigerian populace in these troubling times and promises to bring back those good old days of a low inflation rate, affordable food, fuel, and transportation, steady FDI inflows resulting in high naira value, and the greater quality of human life as recorded.

“In that regard, the meeting commended the governors of PDP-controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields, especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives, and the timely delivery of developmental projects across the country,” the Governors said.