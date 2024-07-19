Rivers Crisis: Wike Is Disrespecting You, Sanction Him – Dele Momodu Tells Tinubu

A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Dele Momodu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to implement stricter measures in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Dele made this known in an open letter to President Tinubu, via his X page on Thursday.

He warned that there will be severe consequences if the situation is not addressed promptly.

He wrote: “Your new disciple, Nyesom Wike, has publicly disrespected you in the Fubara matter.

“You need to sanction him before he throws Nigeria into total chaos.

“Nigeria is in big trouble. Our economy has virtually collapsed. And what’s the way out? You’ve been wasting too much money at a time that requires absolute frugality. Please, stop this reckless propensity for wasting scarce resources.

“Purchasing Presidential jets, building outlandish monuments, distributing cash as palliatives, etc, are signs of a failed and careless government. If you can curb the excessive spending of your government, you will free up a lot of resources for serious development.”

“Here are my tips: invest in vocational skills for our highly talented youths who can demonstrate their capacity for hard work. Invest heavily in local agriculture.

“Upgrade our institutions of learning. Giving cash to politicians to distribute is unhealthy and unhelpful. It is the height of cluelessness.”