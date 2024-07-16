Rivers: Three Arrested For Illegal Oil Refining, Pipeline Vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad has arrested three individuals for oil pipeline destruction and theft in Umuodo, Umuajuloke Community, Omuma Local Government Area, Rivers State.

In a Monday statement, NSCDC Public Relations Officer Babawale Afolabi stated that CG’s SIS Commander, DC Apollo Dandaura, revealed the recovery of numerous drum ovens containing processed stolen crude oil, industrial hoses used for syphoning, and large quantities of crude oil stored in cellophane bags and kegs.

The statement read in part, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad has arrested 3 suspects for vandalism of oil pipeline, oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products at Umuodo, Umuajuloke Community in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“While briefing the Corps correspondents, the CG’s SIS Commander, DC Apollo Dandaura, relayed that the arrest was made possible through sustained intelligence that an illegal oil refinery was cited at the crime scene whereupon swinging into action a large quantity of illegally refined petroleum products suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were discovered.

“Based on credible intelligence we swung into action and arrested 3 suspects at the crime scene with large quantities of illegally refined AGO already stored inside metallic drums while others were inside cellophane bags.”

He indicated that following a thorough inquiry, individuals found guilty will face a court trial.

It continued, “The names of the arrested suspects are Happiness Nwankwo (F) 45 years who claimed to be an indigene of Omuma in Rivers State, Nnoma Nwankwo (F) 30 years also from Rivers State and Favour Amadi (F) from Omuma in the same Rivers State.

“Some exhibits recovered at the point of arrest are numerous drum ovens containing stolen and siphoned crude oil undergoing processing, industrial hoses used to tap into well-heads to siphon crude oil, large quantities of stolen crude oil stored inside cellophane bags and kegs, many metal and plastic buckets, wheelbarrows, shovels and galvanized metal pipes.

“The CG SIS Commander hinted that investigations have commenced to unravel the involvement of the 3 suspects and who their sponsors are.

“He noted that at the expiration of a thorough investigation, whoever is found culpable would have their time in court.”