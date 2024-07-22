Saboteur Threatening To Destabilise Petroleum Sector – Akpabio

The Sente President, Godswill Akpabio has lamented over the persistent economic sabotage in the oil industry, adding that the upper chamber must identify and hold those accountable for the criminal acts.

Senator Akpabio made this known on Monday during the inauguration of the Senate ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sabotage in the sector.

The former Akwa Ibom governor stated that it is not merely an investigation but a rescue mission for the nation’s future.

He said that it is a matter of national security and sovereignty and, if left unchecked, could cripple the economy for generations to come.

He said: “This industry, without a doubt, is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and any threat to its integrity is a direct threat to the economic survival of our beloved nation.

“The petroleum sector has been the lifeblood of our economy, providing the revenue that funds our infrastructure, education, healthcare, and numerous other vital sectors.

“However, the shadow of economic sabotage looms large, threatening to destabilize this critical industry and, by extension, our nation’s financial stability.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed a concerning trend of alleged malpractices and economic sabotage within the petroleum sector.

“These allegations range from illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and other nefarious activities that have collectively bled our economy dry.

“The impact of these actions has been devastating, contributing significantly to our current economic downturn.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we act decisively and with a sense of urgency. We must identify and hold accountable those responsible for these criminal acts.

“This is not merely an investigation; it is a rescue mission for our nation’s future. The integrity and prosperity of Nigeria depend on our ability to safeguard our petroleum industry.”