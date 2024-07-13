Saleh Mamman Granted N10bn Bail Over N33bn Fraud

Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power, was on Friday granted a N10 billion bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja over his N33 billion money laundering trial.

Mamman, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was arrested in 2021, about four months after he was removed from office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among other things, alleged that he conspired with staff members of the ministry to divert about N22bn that was meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The anti-graft agency said its investigations revealed that the suspects used the funds to acquire choice assets, both within and outside the country.

In a ruling delivered by Justice James Omotosho, the Court held that the former Minister must provide two sureties in the like sum, who must have landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory with a minimum valuation of N750 million.

The court said the sureties must submit their three-year tax clearance certificate and depose to an affidavit of means.

Omotosho further ruled that both the defendant and the sureties must submit certified copies of their bank statements with their recent passport photographs.

In the alternative, the court said the sureties could submit a bank guarantee or bond in the sum of N10bn.

The Court further ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport to the Registrar of the court who will verify all the documents before he is released from custody.

He also ordered that the defendant should remain in prison custody, pending the perfection of all the bail conditions.

The Court adjourned the matter till September 25 for hearing.

Recall that on Thursday after Mamman had taken his plea, his counsel, Femi Ate (SAN), informed the court that a bail application had been filed but Justice Omotosho said the case wasn’t yet in the court file and proceeded to remand the former minister in prison custody during the Friday hearing.

Meanwhile, Mamman pleaded not guilty to the entire 12-count charge preferred against him by the EFCC, after it was read to him.

Mamman’s bail application, dated July 11, was hinged on the provisions of Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.

The defendant told the court that he was on administrative bail for over two years, saying he never violated any of the conditions the anti-graft agency handed to him.

He prayed the court to exercise its discretion in his favour, promising to always be available for his trial.