The Federal Government says it will not take with levity, fake news that will harm the national security of the country.

This is in response to a media report that suggested that some clauses of the agreement allegedly compel underdeveloped and developing nations to support the agitations by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) people for recognition.

According to the European Council, the Samoa agreement is the overarching framework for European Union (EU) relations with African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The agreement serves as a new legal framework for EU relations with 79 countries, including African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The agreement covers six priority areas, which are democracy and human rights; sustainable economic growth and development; climate change; human and social development; peace and security; and migration and mobility.

The Nigerian government had on Thursday said it signed the Samoa agreement strictly for the economic development of the country, adding that there is nowhere in the agreement where LGBTQ+ or same-sex marriage was mentioned.

Speaking during a press press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is tolerant of media criticism, but won’t condone anything capable of jeopardising national security.

His words: “The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has maintained an open arm relationship with the media.

“It is in line with the philosophy of the President as an avowed democrat who spent a lifetime fighting for the entrenchment of democracy and human rights.

“This administration has remained very tolerant of media criticism and guaranteed citizens’ rights to freedom of expression. It is however disheartening that some elements are abusing this free environment guaranteed by the Government.

“We are alarmed by the level of reckless reporting and statements by some media organisations and individuals that border on national security and stability.

“While we sometimes view and treat those occasional reporting as part of the media’s normal work, we have now seen a pattern that is difficult to be wished away as normal journalism.

“In addition, the Federal Government will use every lawful means to seek redress in the court of law. The Federal Government once again restates its friendly policy towards ethical media and free speech.

“We would however not take fake news and disinformation that would injure the peace of our country and its national security lightly.”